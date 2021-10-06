Another New Netflix Trailer for 'A Boy Called Christmas' Adventure

"Long ago, nobody knew about Christmas. Until a boy showed the world how to believe in the impossible." Netflix has debuted their own teaser trailer for the holiday movie titled A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is the magical, adventure-filled new take on the story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventure up to the North Pole. There's trolls and reindeer and witches and all kinds of crazy things, along with Dame Maggie Smith playing Aunt Ruth. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" A good story, perhaps? Lawfull stars as Nikolas, joined by Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. Even though we just posted the full UK trailer a few weeks ago, Netflix is releasing in the US in November - and has also kicked off promotion with an update of the original teaser from last year. Who's looking forward to watching during the holidays?

Here's the new Netflix teaser (+ poster) for Gil Kenan's A Boy Called Christmas, from YouTube:

The origin story of Father Christmas is re-imagined in Gil Kenan's new live-action movie A Boy Called Christmas. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible… A Boy Called Christmas is directed by British filmmaker Gil Kenan, director of the films Monster House, City of Ember, and Poltergeist previously. The screenplay is co-written by Gil Kenan and Ol Parker; adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. Produced by Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin. Studiocanal will release Kenan's A Boy Called Christmas in UK cinemas + streaming on Sky TV starting on November 26th, 2021 this fall. It will also open in the US streaming on Netflix starting this November. Does it still look any good?