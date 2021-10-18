Another New Teaser Trailer for Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

"Whence is that knocking?" Apple has debuted their own different teaser trailer for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest big screen Shakespeare adaptation coming this fall. This recently premiered at the New York and London Film Festivals, and is opening in theaters in December. A24 is handling the theatrical release (watch their trailer here), while Apple will debut streaming in early January. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star in Joel Coen's bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. The cast includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. Another very short teaser, but the stunning shots from DP Bruno Delbonnel are pretty much all they need to show anyway. Take a look.

Here's the new Apple teaser trailer for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the first A24 trailer for Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth here, for a bit more footage.

A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power. The Tragedy of Macbeth is both written and directed by American filmmaker Joel Coen, one half of the Coen Brothers, making his solo debut after decades of filmmaking together, including No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, Hail Caesar!, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs most recently. Based on the play by William Shakespeare. It's produced by Joel Coen, Robert Graf, and Frances McDormand. This is premiering at both the New York and London Film Festivals this year playing as a centerpiece film at both fests. A24 will later debut Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth in select US theaters on December 25th, then streaming on Apple TV+ starting January 14th, 2022 early next year. Who's interested in watching?