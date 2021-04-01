Another New Trailer for James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Drops In

"Nothing like a bloodbath to start the day." Time for more already! Warner Bros has dropped in yet another trailer for James Gunn's new The Suicide Squad movie, following up the original Suicide Squad from 2017. This is a "green band" trailer they made to initially show in theaters exclusively with Godzilla vs Kong, and it plays totally differently than the first full red band trailer. You just gotta see it. This ensemble anti-hero DC action comedy boasts one hell of an explosive ensemble cast, bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. And it also features: Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Botto, and Taika Waititi as King Shark. As great as that other trailer is, I think I prefer this one just a bit more. Even without all the extra F bombs, this rocks hard.

Here's the next green band trailer (+ poster) for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, direct from YouTube:

Super-Villains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady "Task Force X", where they are heavily-armed and dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. A standalone follow-up to first Suicide Squad (2017). The Suicide Squad is directed by American writer / filmmaker James Gunn, director of the movies Slither, Super, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 previously; he also wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead and Greg McLean's The Belko Experiment. The screenplay is also written by James Gunn, based on the "Suicide Squad" comic book created by John Ostrander. Produced by Chuck Roven and Peter Safran. Featuring cinematography by Henry Braham (of Flyboys, The Golden Compass, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil). Warner Bros will release Gunn's The Suicide Squad in theaters nationwide on August 6th this summer. Follow @SuicideSquadWB for more. Still cool?