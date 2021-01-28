Another New Trailer for 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'

"This is gonna be like one of those buddy movies." Paramount Pics has unveiled one final trailer for the long-awaited The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the latest epic live-action hybrid SpongeBob movie. It was originally set for release last summer, in May of 2020, but has been on hold ever since due to the oandemic. It will now launch PVOD in March, also on the brand new streaming service Paramount+. This is a follow-up to the other theatrically-released movies, most recently Sponge Out of Water from 2015, and the original SpongeBob movie back in 2004. SpongeBob and Patrick embark on a hilarious adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City in order to #SaveGary in this sponge-tastic sequel. With Tom Kenny as the voice of SpongeBob, plus Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, and Reggie Watts. This continues on with the 3D animation style, even taking them up into the real world - where the encounter the head of Keanu Reeves in a tumbleweed. Huh.

Second trailer (+ poster) for Tim Hill's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, from YouTube:

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there's nothing stronger than the power of friendship. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is directed by American animation filmmaker Tim Hill, one of the creators / developers of the "SpongeBob" TV show, and director of the films Muppets from Space, Max Keeble's Big Move, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and also Hop previously. The screenplay is also written by Tim Hill. Based on the series "SpongeBob SquarePants" created by Stephen Hillenburg. Produced by Steven J. Boyd & Ryan Harris. Paramount will release Hill's SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on VOD and streaming on Paramount+ starting March 4th coming up. Still in?