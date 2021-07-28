Another Quick Trailer for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

"All I ever wanted was a normal life." Marvel Studios has released one more 60-second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, arriving in theaters starting in September in just a few months. The full-length trailer landed back in June and it looks like a promising new Marvel adventure with a brand new superhero. The start of a whole new era. Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained to be an assassin by the Ten Rings organization since childhood and has tried a create a normal life for himself in San Francisco. He is forced to confront his past when they try to draw him in again. This also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Dallas Liu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, of Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle previously. I'm hoping this movie is as good as it looks! And I really want to see more of this badass underwater dragon.

Third official trailer for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, direct from YouTube:

You can view the teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here, or the second trailer.

When Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organization, he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (from Hawaii!), director of the films I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham (Doom, The Expendables 1 & 2, Godzilla, Zombieland: Double Tap, Wonder Woman 1984, Mortal Kombat); based on Marvel Comics characters created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. Produced by Kevin Feige from Marvel Studios; executive produced by Charles Newirth and Jonathan Schwartz. Disney will debut Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters everywhere starting September 3rd, 2021 later this year.