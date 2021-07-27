MOVIE TRAILERS

Another Quick Trailer for 'The Night House' Horror with Rebecca Hall

July 27, 2021
The Night House Trailer

"All houses where men have lived and died are haunted houses…" Searchlight Pictures has just unveiled a second official trailer for The Night House, a mysterious haunted house horror thriller from filmmaker David Bruckner (of The Signal, The Ritual). This new trailer is only 60 seconds compared to the full 2-1/2 minutes trailer from a few months ago. The film originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival and was delayed until the end of this summer. A widow attempts to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets in their lakeside home. There seems to be much more going on in here with duality and an eerie mirror home / alternate world where things aren't quite the same. The horror film stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin. The creepy voiceover in this is very cool, and quite chilling. The more they show from this film, the more I really want to watch it.

Here's the second US trailer (+ Spanish poster) for David Bruckner's The Night House, from YouTube:

The Night House Spanish Poster

You can also rewatch the original US trailer for Bruckner's The Night House here, for even more footage.

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband's belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she's determined to unravel. The Night House is directed by American horror filmmaker David Bruckner, director of the films The Signal, The Ritual, as well as segments of Southbound, V/H/S, and "Creepshow" previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. This first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year. Searchlight Pictures will release Bruckner's The Night House in select US theaters on August 20th this summer. Who's watching?

