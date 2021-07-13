Another Rad Trailer for Psychedelic Animated Adventure 'Cryptozoo'

"I dedicated my life to keeping Cryptids safe." Magnolia Pictures has released another official US trailer for the eccentric, psychedelic, wacky hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This earned some rave reviews from various critics, mostly because it's insanely original and unlike anything you've ever seen before - the latest from the filmmaker behind the film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. With the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. If you've been looking for movies that are unlike anything you have ever seen before - don't miss this one. Everything about it is unique and unforgettably mad crazy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Dash Shaw's Cryptozoo, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the international trailer for Dash Shaw's Cryptozoo here, to catch more footage.

Lauren Grey (Lake Bell) travels the world tracking down fantastical creatures, to rescue them from abuse and give them refuge in her Cryptozoo. Alas, the military has set its sights on the most powerful cryptid of them all, the dream devouring chimera Baku. Cryptozoo is both written and directed by American artist / filmmaker Dash Shaw (visit his official site), director of the animated film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea previously, as well as other animation projects and short films, and also some comic books. Produced by Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, and Bill Way. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also showed at the Berlin Film Festival. Magnolia Pictures will release Shaw's Cryptozoo in the US starting on August 20th, 2021 later this summer. Anyone interested?