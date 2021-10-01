Another Self-Help Guru Scam in Trailer for 'The Shuroo Process' Film

"Isn't this place just magical?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled The Shuroo Process, marking the feature directorial debut of English actor Emrhys Cooper. This is premiering at the Woodstock Film Festival this month, before opening on VOD starting in November. When a young NYC based freelance magazine writer, frustrated with the pressures of a failing publishing world and a less than promising romantic life, becomes infatuated by a wildly charismatic self-help guru it sends her on a journey of self improvement with catastrophic consequences. The Shuroo Process "explores the dangers of the cultish self-help industry and what it's like to fall prey to its promises of transformation." From this trailer, I was almost expecting it to say the scam is "part of the process" and even if it's fake, at least it helps her somehow. Maybe? Starring Fiona Dourif, Donal Brophy, Tommy Dorfman, Emrhys Cooper, Rainey Qualley, Olivia Sui, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, with Brad Dourif and Eric Roberts. Guru time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emrhys Cooper's The Shuroo Process, direct from YouTube:

When a NYC journalist's life crashes and burns, she becomes infatuated with a celebrity guru, and begins a wild journey of love and grand larceny. Running from her past, Parker Schafer, hits rock bottom. Her longtime boyfriend dumps her and returns to his ex-wife. In a drug fueled downward spiral, she blows up her career and reputation in a spectacular act of self-sabotage, giving her best friend and boss no choice but to fire her. With nothing to lose, she reluctantly tries a remote wellness retreat with the famed Guru Shuroo. Over three days, a diverse group of unlikely characters are brought together through Shuroo's process: digital detox, meditation, gas lighting, mescaline trips… fraud! However, the spell soon lifts and Parker uncovers a story that could expose Shuroo. But will she find redemption? The Shuroo Process is directed by English actor / filmmaker Emrhys Cooper, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is by Donal Brophy and Emrhys Cooper. Gravitas will debut The Shuroo Process in select theaters + on VOD starting November 24th, 2021. For more, visit the film's official site.