Another Sneaky Preview for Disney's 'Cruella' Starring Emma Stone

"Whether you have the killer instinct – is the big question…" "I hope I do." Disney has revealed a fancy new "Sneak Preview" trailer originally aired during the Grammys for Cruella, the new "live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil." The first trailer arrived just a few weeks ago, and it's nice to see more footage already. This reinvention of the classic 101 Dalmatians focuses on its evil fashionista villain instead, but still does have all the dogs. Emma Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, with Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and John McCrea. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own. This unquestionably is the female Joker movie, with all the same "I am being stepped on and need to become bad to take over the world" glam.

Here's the new "Sneak Preview" trailer for Craig Gillespie's Cruella, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Gillespie's Cruella here, for even more footage from this.

Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in Disney's Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella is directed by Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie, of the films Mr. Woodcock, Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, The Finest Hours, and I Tonya previously. The screenplay is written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. Disney will debut Gillespie's Cruella in theaters nationwide on May 28th, 2021 this summer. Catch that first teaser trailer.