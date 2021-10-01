MOVIE TRAILERS

Another Trailer for Hong Kong Action 'Raging Fire' with Donnie Yen

by
October 1, 2021
"True action greatness!" Hi-Yah! has released one more official trailer for the "brutally entertaining" Hong Kong action film Raging Fire, which was already released in cinemas in the US a few months back. We've already posted a few trailers for this previously, but with a streaming release on the martial arts channel Hi-Yah! in October, they've dropped off another explosive trailer to enjoy. Donnie Yen stars as Shan, a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his past unexpectedly comes back to haunt him when a sting operation is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals led by Ngo, his former protégé, a talented former officer who had once respected and admired Shan but ended up in prison. Co-starring Nicholas Tse as Ngo, with Jeana Ho, Ray Lui, Patrick Tam, Ben Lam, Deep Ng, and Kang Yu. This honestly might be the best trailer yet - a clear sense of the story and the stakes, and a good helping of all the kick ass action in here. If you haven't seen it yet, catch up with it on streaming soon.

Here's the second full US trailer (+ new poster) for Benny Chan's Raging Fire, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the teaser trailer for Benny Chan's Raging Fire here, or the other official US trailer.

Shan (Donnie Yen) is a highly respected hardline cop with a long history of success on dangerous cases. However, his past unexpectedly comes back to haunt him when a sting op is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals led by Ngo (Nicholas Tse), his former protégé, a talented former officer who had once respected and admired Shan. However, a terrible mistake three years prior landed him in prison, quickly turning the once rising star into a furious man with a grudge, and the will to destroy everyone who had wronged him—including his former mentor. Raging Fire, also known as Nou fo or Crossfire, is both written & directed by the late Hong Kong filmmaker Benny Chan, of many films including A Moment of Romance, The Magic Crane, Happy Hour, Big Bullet, Gen-X Cops, Gen-Y Cops, New Police Story, Rob-B-Hood, City Under Siege, Shaolin, The White Storm, Call of Heroes, and Meow previously. Well Go already released the film in select US theaters on August 13th, 2021. Hi-Yah will debut Raging Fire streaming October 22nd.

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here