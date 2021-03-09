Another Trailer for Long Lost 'City of Lies' Thriller with Johnny Depp

"The unsolved murder of two young men… Have any suspects?" Saban Films has released another official trailer for City of Lies, an investigative crime thriller from director Brad Furman (of The Lincoln Lawyer, Runner Runner, The Infiltrator). The film is about how the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG spark an investigation, following an LAPD detective who has spent two decades trying to solve his biggest case without much luck. Not to mention lots of corruption. Johnny Depp stars as Detective Poole, and co-stars with Forest Whitaker, a reporter named Jack Jackson. "Together they explore why the case remains cold — and why a secret division of the LAPD is seemingly set on keeping it that way." The full cast includes Toby Huss, Dayton Callie, Neil Brown Jr., Shea Whigham, Xander Berkeley, Melanie Benz, Shamier Anderson, Christian George, and Michael Paré. This was originally scheduled for 2019, we even featured a trailer back in 2018, but it's just getting an official release this year. Finally. See more below.

Here's the new official trailer (+ new poster) for Brad Furman's City of Lies, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original 2018 trailer for Furman's City of Lies here, to see the first look again.

Based on the true story of one of the most notorious and unsolved cases in recent time, City of Lies is a provocative thriller revealing a never-before-seen look at the infamous murder of The Notorious B.I.G. shortly following the death of Tupac. L.A.P.D. detective Russell Poole (Johnny Depp) has spent years trying to solve his biggest case, but after two decades, the investigation remains open. "Jack" Jackson (Forest Whitaker), a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies. Relentless in their hunt, these two determined men threaten to uncover the conspiracy and crack the foundation of the L.A.P.D. and an entire city. City of Lies is directed by the American filmmaker Brad Furman, director of The Take, The Lincoln Lawyer, Runner Runner, and The Infiltrator previously. The screenplay is written by Christian Contreras, based on the novel by Randall Sullivan. This was originally scheduled for release in 2019. Saban Films will now release Furman's City of Lies in select US theaters only starting March 19th, 2021, then on VOD starting on April 9th this spring. Still want to watch this film?