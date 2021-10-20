Another Trailer for Stop-Motion 'Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires'

"In a world gone mad…" Animortal Studio has dropped in a second official UK trailer for this extremely wild, badass stop-motion action horror film called Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires, written & directed by animator Mike Mort. It first premiered in 2018 at the Annecy Film Festival (where I saw it) and at the Sitges Film Festival, but has never been released since then. It's a full-on, R-rated, guts & gore, stop-motion 80s throwback. Set in 1986, the film follows a cop named "Chuck Steel", who must fight off forces of evil when a scourge of Trampires – a mutated hybrid of vampire and tramp – start to take over the city. The voice cast includes director Mike Mort as Chuck Steel, with Jennifer Saunders, Paul Whitehouse, Dan Russell, Jonnie Fiori, and Samantha Coughlan. I'm sooo happy this film is finally getting a UK release! I hope it shows up in the US soon. If you think it looks dumb, well, yeah that's the whole point! This film is the epitome of instant cult classic, midnight screenings for years, animated horror madness. Rock on.

Second trailer (+ posters) for Mike Mort's Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full trailer for Mort's Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires here for more footage.

It's not 1985 anymore…it's 1986, and Chuck Steel (voiced by Mike Mort) is 'the best God damn cop on the force’'. But even this maverick, renegade, loose cannon, lone wolf, cop on the edge, who doesn't play by the rules, has his work cut out when he discovers an evil is about to descend on the city of Los Angeles: the scourge of the Trampires – mutant hybrids of vampire and tramp. Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires is both written and directed by British animator / filmmaker Mike Mort, director of the feature film Gogs Ogof previously, as well as work on the "Shaun the Sheep" TV series and other TV projects, a few shorts, and other animation industry jobs. It's produced by Joseph D'Morais, Randhir Singh, Rupert Lywood, and Mike Mort. Made by Animortal Studio based in the UK. This initially premiered at the 2018 Annecy Film Festival, and it also played at Stiges that year. Animortal will debut Mort's Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires in select UK cinemas starting on October 29th, 2021. It's finally opening! Visit the film's official UK website.