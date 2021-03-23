Another Trailer for Storytelling Thriller 'The Oak Room' from Canada

"I've got something better than cash… I've got a story." Gravitas Ventures has debuted another new US trailer for a Canadian indie "sinister thriller" titled The Oak Room. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year (Zofia reviewed it from that festival here) and also stopped by the Telluride Horror Show. During a raging snowstorm, a drifter (RJ Mitte) offers to settle a debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story. But the evening's events quickly spiral into a dark tale of deceit, mistaken identity and shocking violence. A film about storytelling and how stories intertwine. Also starring Peter Outerbridge, Nicholas Campbell, Martin Roach, David Ferry, and Ari Millen. These trailers don't seem to sell the film that well, but all the reviews are saying it's quite good. A thrilling film about mysteries and crazy twists.

During a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote Canadian town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night's events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence. The Oak Room is directed by Canadian filmmaker Cody Calahan, director of the indie films Antisocial, Antisocial 2, Let Her Out, and Vicious Fun previously, as well as a few shorts and the art director for the series "Canada's Worst Driver". The screenplay is written by Peter Genoway. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year (read our review). Gravitas Ventures will release Calahan's The Oak Room direct-to-VOD in the US starting April 2nd this spring, and it'll also open in the UK later this April as well.