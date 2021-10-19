Another UK Trailer for Norwegian Film 'Hope' with Stellan Skarsgård

"I've been such a coward. I should've left you ages ago!" Picturehouse in the UK has debuted anther new official UK trailer for a Norwegian indie drama titled Hope, which originally premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival a few years ago. This already opened in the US this spring and we featured a trailer earlier in the year, but another reminder that it's out is good for this one. Hope is an award-winning film written & directed by Maria Sødahl, starring Stellan Skarsgård and Andrea Bræin Hovig. Norway's selection for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards earlier this year, though it didn't end up with a nom. Hope is based on the true story and experiences of director Maria Sødahl whose terminal cancer diagnosis led to a nine-year hiatus from filmmaking. All about the relationship between artist-partners Tomas & Anja. It looks like such a deeply emotional film, I am very curious to see how their story plays out.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ new poster) for Maria Sødahl's Hope, from Picturehouse's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the original US trailer for Maria Sødahl's Hope here, to see a bit more footage.

Anja (multiple award-winner for this role, Andrea Bræin Hovig) and Tomas (Stellan Skarsgård) have a large family of biological children and stepchildren. Over a number of years the two partners have grown apart and independent of each other, with their busy creative careers in parallel worlds. When Anja gets terminal cancer diagnosis their life breaks down and exposes the neglected love. Alone with her grief and her fears, Anja realizes that she needs Tomas' full help and support, and the two embark on a challenging journey in which they discover themselves and each other anew. Hope, also known as Håp in Norwegian, is written & directed Norwegian filmmaker Maria Sødahl, director of the films The 7 Deadly Sins and Limbo previously. It's produced by Thomas Robsahm. This premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival a few years back. Sødahl's Hope already opened in US theaters in April earlier this year from KimStim. Picturehouse will open the film in UK + Ireland cinemas starting on December 10th, 2021. For info, visit the film's site.