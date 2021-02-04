Another US Trailer for Absurd Russian Sci-Fi Spectacle 'Cosmoball'

"The game is more dangerous than it may seem." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for the extra absued, epic Russian sci-fi CGI spectacle called Cosmoball, made by famed producer Dzhanik Fayzi. We posted an international trailer for this a few months back. The film follows four athletes with the rare ability to teleport, which makes them the only humans capable of playing "cosmoball," a dangerous sport requiring unimaginable speed, reflexes, and courage. While the rest of the world religiously scans the sky to catch the high-flying tournaments, no one suspects that with each match, they are actually witnessing four young humans fighting furiously to ensure the survival of humankind. The movie stars Evgeniy Mironov, Evgeniy Romantsov, Viktoriya Agalakova, and Maria Lisovaya. It looks slightly better than before, but it still seems like a gigantic CGI mess. There's just too much going on in here for it to be any good. Yes?

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Dzhanik Fayziev's Cosmoball, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the other two trailers for Fayziev's Cosmoball here, to see more footage from this.

Cosmoball is a mesmerizing intergalactic game of future played between humans and aliens at the giant extraterrestrial ship hovering in the sky over Earth. A young man with enormous power of an unknown nature joins the team of hot-headed superheroes in exchange for a cure for his mother’s deadly illness. The Four from Earth will fight not only to defend the honor of their home planet in the spectacular game, but to face the unprecedented threat to the Galaxy and embrace their own destiny. Cosmoball is directed by prominent Russian producer / filmmaker Dzhanik Fayziev, director of the films Who Are You?, Kammi, The Turkish Gambit, August Eighth, and Furious previously. The screenplay is written by Dzhanik Fayziev, Twister Murchison, Drew Row, and Andrey Rubanov. This already opened in Russia earlier this year. Well Go USA will debut Fayziev's Cosmoball direct-to-VOD in the US starting on March 23rd, 2021. Who's in?