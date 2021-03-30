Another US Trailer for Acclaimed UK Refugee Dark Comedy 'Limbo'

"One wrong step and they will deport us." Focus Features has revealed the official US trailer for an indie trailer for Limbo, the latest from filmmaker Ben Sharrock (of Pikadero previously). This was selected for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, but premiered later at the Toronto & London & Zurich Film Festival in the fall last year. Nominated two times at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards, Sharrock's Limbo is a "wry, funny and poignant cross-cultural satire that subtly sews together the hardship and hope of the refugee experience." Set on a fictional remote Scottish island, this follows a group of new arrivals as they await the results of their asylum claims. Amir El-Masry stars as Omar, a Syrian musician hoping to start his new life in the UK. The cast includes Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi, Kwabena Ansah, Sidse Babett Knudsen, and Kais Nashif. This one opens in the US first in theaters in April before the summer in the UK - it looks like a must watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Ben Sharrock's Limbo, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the original UK trailer for Sharrock's Limbo here, to see even more footage.

Ben Sharrock's Limbo is an offbeat observation of the refugee experience. On a fictional remote Scottish island, a group of new arrivals await the results of their asylum claims. Among them is Omar, a young Syrian musician burdened by the weight of his grandfather’s oud, which he has carried all the way from his homeland. Limbo is written and directed by BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Ben Sharrock, his second feature film after Pikadero, as well as a number of short films previously. Produced by Angus Lamont and Irune Gurtubai. This originally premiered at the Toronto & London Film Festivals last year after first being selected for Cannes before it was cancelled. Mubi will debut Sharrock's Limbo streaming on Mubi in the UK & Ireland starting July 30th. The film will open first in select US theaters starting April 30th this spring.