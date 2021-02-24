Another US Trailer for Epic Chinese War Movie 'The Eight Hundred'

"Don't back down!" CMC has released one more official US trailer for the war epic The Eight Hundred, to promote its streaming release this week in the US. It broke box office records in China last summer even in the midst of pandemic lockdowns. The epic war film is set in 1937 and is a jingoistic true story about a group of Chinese soldiers and draft dodgers that put up a four-day defense of a Shanghai warehouse complex, just as Japanese forces are overwhelming China. Another of these intense 300-esque movies about how heroic these patriots are defending their country. The film's cast includes Ou Hao, Jiang Wu, Zhang Yi, Wang Qianyuan, Huang Zhi Zhong, and Zhang Cheng. This still does look like China's Saving Private Ryan, about the tenacity and courage of soldiers fighting for their home. And the action sequences look incredible.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ US poster) for Hu Guan's The Eight Hundred, from YouTube;

You can watch the original trailers for Guan's The Eight Hundred here, to see more footage from this.

From the acclaimed filmmaker behind Mr. Six comes a riveting war epic. In 1937, eight hundred Chinese soldiers and draft dodgers fight for four days under siege from a warehouse in the middle of the Shanghai battlefield, completely surrounded by the Japanese army. The Eight Hundred, also known as Ba Bai or 八佰 in Chinese, is directed by Chinese filmmaker Hu Guan, director of the films Cello in a Cab, Goodbye! Our 1948, Eyes of a Beauty, Cow, Design of Death, The Chef The Actor The Scoundrel, as well as Mr. Six previously. The screenplay is written by Hu Guan and Rui Ge, co-written by Huang Dongbin and Kun Hu. This first premiered at the Shanghai Film Festival last year, and already opened in China this summer. CMC Pics opened Hu Guan's The Eight Hundred in US theaters last August; it's streaming as of February 23rd.