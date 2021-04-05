Another US Trailer for Social Media Revenge Thriller 'The Columnist'

"Don't read the comments." Film Movement has revealed yet another new US trailer for the Dutch revenge thriller The Columnist, from filmmaker Ivo van Aart. This premiered at numerous genre film festivals last year including Fantasia, FrightFest, and the Telluride Horror Show. Columnist and author Femke is flooded with anonymous nasty messages and death threats on social media. One day she has enough and decides to take revenge. A "cautionary tale" about what happens when someone decides to go after the mean comments online. Starring Katja Herbers as Femke, with Genio de Groot, Rein Hofman, Bram van der Kelen, and Achraf Koutet. This looks so wicked, twisted, and provocative. From Zofia's review: "The Columnist is a thought-provoking, controversial picture that is an absolute must watch." Oh I really need to see this film.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Ivo van Aart's The Columnist, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the other UK trailer for Ivo van Aart's The Columnist here, to view more footage.

Newspaper columnist and author Femke Boot (Katja Herbers) is suffering from writers' block, and her mood isn’t improved by the torrent of abuse and death threats she receives daily on social media. When she discovers that her obnoxious, loud neighbour is one of the anonymous people posting vile comments, she snaps and takes matters into her own hands. As she finds herself able to write again, she sets out on a mission – track down the trolls and deliver some swift, polite and deadly vengeance. The Columnist, also known as De Kuthoer in Dutch, is directed by Dutch filmmaker Ivo van Aart, of the films Quantum Zeno and Ik Hartje Oost, as well as TV episodes of "Suspicious Minds" and "Locked Out" previously. The script is written by Daan Windhorst. This premiered at FrightFest + Fantasia 2020, and opened in The Netherlands in 2019. Film Movement releases The Columnist in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD in the US starting May 7th.