Anthony Baxter's 'Flint: Who Can You Trust?' Documentary Film Trailer

"There's nothing more fundamental to your life than water." Cargo Film has revealed an official trailer for a documentary about Flint, Michigan titled simply just Flint, also known as Flint: Who Can You Trust?. This originally premiered at a few film festivals last year, and is being released in theaters this fall. Filmed over 5 years by director Anthony Baxter, Flint is the gripping story of largest water poisoning disaster in American history, as seen through the eyes of the people of Flint, Michigan, whose health & lives have been shattered. The film exposes the power battles and political failures that leave the people of Flint – a majority of whom are African-American – still drinking contaminated water rejected by the local General Motors car factory because it corrodes car parts. For a world coming to grips with issues racial injustice and a lack of trust in government and science, Flint is a devastating and timely warning about what happens when that trust completely breaks down. Narrated by Alec Baldwin, featuring exclusive interviews with Flint residents.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Baxter's doc Flint: Who Can You Trust?, from Vimeo:

On April 25, 2014, officials in the city of Flint, Michigan switched the water supply from the Great Lakes to the Flint River, poisoning its residents and leading to one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters in American history. Award-winning journalist / filmmaker Anthony Baxter's Flint goes beyond the headlines to investigate the escalating betrayal and deceit by government officials, the breakdown in public trust and faith in official science, and ultimately, the community's enduring fight for one of our most basic rights: clean water. Flint: Who Can You Trust? is directed by the award-winning doc filmmaker Anthony Baxter, director of the documentaries You've Been Trumped, A Dangerous Game, You've Been Trumped Too, and Eye of the Storm previously. Produced in association with the BBC. This first premiered at the 2020 Environmental Film Festival and Glasgow Film Festival last year. Cargo Film will debut Baxter's Flint doc in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting October 29th, 2021 this fall. Visit the film's official site.