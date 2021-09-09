Anthony Hopkins in First Trailer for Wacky NFT Thriller 'Zero Contact'

"The Machine will rupture and it will 'bye, bye' to humanity." Vuele Digital has released an official trailer for a film called Zero Contact, described as one of the very first NFT movies, debuting on the NFT virtual platform Vuele later this month. Zero Contact follows five characters all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart, played by Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins. Forced to work together to shut down Hart's most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind's problems or the end of the earth. Zero Contact will be offered in several drops with new content for fans, including the exclusive "Platinum Edition" auction. The 72-hour online auction of the premiere "1 of 1" drop will feature the exclusive opportunity for one lucky winner to join the cast in a walk-on role for the Zero Contact Universe. This really makes my eyes roll. The film stars Hopkins, Aleks Paunovic, Tuva Novotny, Rukiya Bernard, Veronica Ferres, Adrian Holmes, Lilly Krug, Martin Stenmarck. All of this sounds ridiculously dumb. And the film doesn't even look like it's worth watching anyway. Why? Ugh.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rick Dugdale's Zero Contact, direct from Vuele's YouTube:

Zero Contact follows five characters, based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan, Finley Hart (played by Anthony Hopkins). Hopkins stars with other acclaimed actors: Aleks Paunovic, Veronica Ferres, and Chris Brochu, all of whom strive to halt Hart’s secretive and potentially lethal tech invention – the machine that is either the solution to mankind’s problems or the end of life on earth. Zero Contact is directed by the Canadian producer / filmmaker Rick Dugdale, making his feature directorial debut after producing numerous films including Dawn Patrol, An Ordinary Man, and Recon. The screenplay is written by Cam Cannon. It was produced in 17 different countries entirely virtually during the 2020 global pandemic. Vuele will release Dugdale's Zero Contact streaming on the new global NFT distribution and viewing platform Vuele on September 24th, 2021 coming soon. Anyone interested?