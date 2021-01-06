Full Trailer for Android Thriller 'Outside the Wire' with Anthony Mackie

"I'm a prototype - my existence is classified." Netflix has revealed a full-length official trailer for Outside the Wire, a sci-fi action thriller film from Swedish filmmaker Mikael Håfström (1408, Shanghai, The Rite, Escape Plan) set in the near future. Damson Idris (seen on the TV shows "Snowfall", "Black Mirror") stars as a disgraced drone pilot who is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an undercover android officer, played by Anthony Mackie, and is tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. This has the look of Edge of Tomorrow, but without the time loop. There are, however, some slick robots and various sci-fi aspects that give it a different vibe. Also starring Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, and Pilou Asbæk. This looks even better than the first trailer, I'm honestly quite excited to watch this! And hopefully it's good and not just another bad January movie being dumped.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Mikael Håfström's Outside the Wire, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Hafstrom's Outside the Wire here, to see even more footage.

Set in the very near future, a disgraced drone pilot (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer (Anthony Mackie) and is tasked to help locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Mikael Håfström, of Vendetta, Days Like This, Evil, Drowning Ghost, Derailed, 1408, Shanghai, The Rite, Escape Plan, and Quick. The screenplay is written by Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale; from a story by Rob Yescombe. Produced by Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Anthony Mackie, Jason Spire. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will release Hafstrom's Outside the Wire streaming starting on January 15th, 2021 later this month. Anyone planning to watch?