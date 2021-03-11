Anya Taylor-Joy in Dublin Party Film 'Here Are the Young Men' Trailer

"Boys, we're free!" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for an indie film from Ireland called Here Are the Young Men, adapted from the book of the same name. This premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh last year, and is arriving in the US this April. Dublin teenagers Matthew, nihilistic Rez, and the deranged Kearney, leave school to a social vacuum of drinking and drugs, falling into shocking acts of transgression. The trio must grapple with the most daunting challenge of their lives: facing their own inner demons. The struggle of being a crazy teenager and dealing with the ramifications of a party life. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Travis Fimmel, and Conleth Hill. It looks a bit like a modern Dublin remake of Trainspotting all about drugs and being young & wild & carefree.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eoin Macken's Here Are the Young Men, from YouTube:

Here Are the Young Men, based on the acclaimed novel by Rob Doyle, catalogs the last hurrah of three high school graduates intent on celebrating their newfound freedom with an epic, debaucherous bender. However, when a horrible accident sends them spiraling, the trio must grapple with the most daunting challenge of their lives: facing their own inner demons. Here Are the Young Men is both written & directed by Irish actor / filmmaker Eoin Macken, director of the films Christian Blake, Dreaming for You, The Inside, and Cold, and the doc The Fashion of Modelling previously. Adapted from Rob Doyle's novel of the same name. This originally premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh last year. Well Go USA will debut Macken's Here Are the Young Men in select theaters + on VOD starting on April 26th this spring. Interested in this?