Archie Yates Defends His House in 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Trailer #2

"Not your typical kid. Not your typical burglars." 20th Century Studios has debuted a second 60-second promo trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the new Home Alone remake. Described as a "reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise." The first trailer was out last month, and this opens in a few weeks on Disney+. Stay away, this looks bad. A couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid who just so happens to be home alone while his family is away on a trip. Archie Yates (from Jojo Rabbit and on "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory") stars as Max, with a cast including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. This sitll looks as dumb as any movie can, which is a real shame because if they wanted to live up to the original classic, they should've made a film as smart and as clever as the original. Not this.

Here's the second trailer for Dan Mazer's Home Sweet Home Alone, from 20th Century's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first full trailer for Mazer's Home Sweet Home Alone here, to see more footage.

Max Mercer (Archie Yates) is a 12-year-old boy who is grounded and accidentally left home alone for the holidays when his family goes on a trip to Japan. Now he must work to defend his home from a married couple that arrives there to steal a priceless heirloom. Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by English comedian / screenwriter / filmmaker Dan Mazer, director of the films I Give It a Year, Dirty Grandpa, and The Exchange previously, and the screenwriter on Borat, Bruno, and Office Christmas Party. The screenplay is written by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, from a story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes; based on the original screenplay by John Hughes. Produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson. 20th Century Studios will debut Home Sweet Home Alone streaming on Disney+ (it's skipping theaters entirely) starting November 12th, 2021 coming soon this fall. So is anyone planning to watch this? Please say no.