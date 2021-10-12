Archie Yates in Trailer for Disney's 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Reboot

"You really think I'm that stupid?" 20th Century Studios has unveiled an official trailer for a new reboot of Home Alone titled officially Home Sweet Home Alone. This is sort of a remake, but not really, described as a "reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise." Ugh. A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid who just so happens to be home alone while his family is away on a trip. Archie Yates (from Jojo Rabbit and on "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory") stars as Max, with a cast including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. No surprise, this looks awful. They took the original Home Alone, which is indeed a classic, and just made it dumber in every single way. Why?! This just ain't worth it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Mazer's Home Sweet Home Alone, direct from YouTube:

Max Mercer (Archie Yates) is a 12-year-old boy who is grounded and accidentally left home alone for the holidays when his family goes on a trip to Japan. Now he must work to defend his home from a married couple that arrives there to steal a priceless heirloom. Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by English comedian / screenwriter / filmmaker Dan Mazer, director of the films I Give It a Year, Dirty Grandpa, and The Exchange previously, and the screenwriter on Borat, Bruno, and Office Christmas Party. The screenplay is written by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, from a story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes; based on the original screenplay by John Hughes. Produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson. 20th Century Studios will debut Home Sweet Home Alone streaming on Disney+ (it's skipping theaters entirely) starting November 12th, 2021 this fall. First impression? Does anyone want to see this… hopefully not?