A Banker Goes to Argentina - First Trailer for Acclaimed 'Azor' Film

"Act as simple as you can, my dear." Mubi has released an official trailer for an intriguing film titled Azor, which first premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. It's described as a "political thriller" but it's unlike any other political thriller. Yvan De Wiel, a private banker from Geneva, goes to Argentina in the midst of a dictatorship to replace his partner, the object of the most worrying rumours, who disappeared overnight. It's set during a tumultuous time in Argentina in the 1970s, all about the power play of money. "In his remarkably assured debut, Swiss director Andreas Fontana invites us into this seductive, moneyed world where political violence simmers just under the surface." It's co-written by Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Llinás (La Flor), and is "a riveting look at international intrigue worthy of John le Carré or Graham Greene." Starring Fabrizio Rongione, Stéphanie Cléau, Elli Medeiros, and Alexandre Trocki. This is worth watching for the cinematography alone, but also for the frightening inside look at wealth & power.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Andreas Fontana's Azor, direct from Mubi's YouTube:

Argentina, the late 1970s. Private banker Yvan (Fabrizio Rongione) arrives from Geneva with his wife Ines (Stéphanie Cléau) to replace a colleague who has mysteriously disappeared in military-ruled Buenos Aires. Moving through the smoke-filled lounges and lush gardens of a society under intense surveillance, he finds himself untangling a sinister web of colonialism, high finance, and a nation's "Dirty War." Azor is both written and directed by Swiss filmmaker Andreas Fontana, the grandson of a Swiss private banker, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. Produced by David Epiney and Eugenia Mumenthaler. This initially premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Moscow and Melbourne Film Festivals. Mubi will release Fontana's Azor in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting on September 10th, 2021. For release details, visit Mubi. Anyone curious about this?