Artist Dash Snow Profiled in 'Moments Like This Never Last' Trailer

"Being free, to Dash, was everything." Utopia Media has debuted an official trailer for a documentary called Moments Like This Never Last, a profile of the New York artist Dash Snow. Directed by photographer Cheryl Dunn, this first premiered last year at DOC NYC and is getting a small theatrical release (in NY & LA) next month. Snow rejected a life of privilege to make his own way as an artist on the streets of downtown New York City in the late 1990s. Developing from a notorious graffiti tagger into an international art star, he documented his drug- and alcohol-fueled nights with the surrogate family he formed with friends and fellow artists Ryan McGinley and Dan Colen before his death by heroin overdose in 2009. Drawing from Snow's unforgettable body of work and involving archival footage, Cheryl Dunn's exceptional portrait captures his all-too-brief life of reckless excess and creativity. Also featuring artist Dan Colen, art dealer Jeffrey Deitch, filmmaker Larry Clark, curator Neville Wakefield, among others. A wild look at an artist's unique NYC life.

Downtown was an abandoned wasteland that became ripe for artists to have their way, drawing the attention of the art world ready to cash in on it, High stakes, drugs, and the pressure to keep producing took its toll becoming a cautionary tale and forever changing the course of art history. Moments Like This Never Last is made by photographer / filmmaker Cheryl Dunn, of the doc Everybody Street previously. This initially premiered at last year's DOC NYC Festival. Utopia will debut Moments Like This Never Last in select US theaters (NY & LA) on August 20th, then on VOD starting September 3rd.