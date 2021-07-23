MOVIE TRAILERS

Artist Dash Snow Profiled in 'Moments Like This Never Last' Trailer

by
July 23, 2021
Source: YouTube

Moments Like This Never Last Trailer

"Being free, to Dash, was everything." Utopia Media has debuted an official trailer for a documentary called Moments Like This Never Last, a profile of the New York artist Dash Snow. Directed by photographer Cheryl Dunn, this first premiered last year at DOC NYC and is getting a small theatrical release (in NY & LA) next month. Snow rejected a life of privilege to make his own way as an artist on the streets of downtown New York City in the late 1990s. Developing from a notorious graffiti tagger into an international art star, he documented his drug- and alcohol-fueled nights with the surrogate family he formed with friends and fellow artists Ryan McGinley and Dan Colen before his death by heroin overdose in 2009. Drawing from Snow's unforgettable body of work and involving archival footage, Cheryl Dunn's exceptional portrait captures his all-too-brief life of reckless excess and creativity. Also featuring artist Dan Colen, art dealer Jeffrey Deitch, filmmaker Larry Clark, curator Neville Wakefield, among others. A wild look at an artist's unique NYC life.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Cheryl Dunn's doc Moments Like This Never Last, on YouTube:

Moments Like This Never Last Poster

Moments Like This Never Last Poster

A filmic exploration of the life and legacy of the late artist Dash Snow. Born Dashiell Alexander Whitney Snow, Dash Snow rejected a life of privilege to make his own way as an artist on the streets of downtown New York City in the late 1990s. Developing from a notorious graffiti tagger into an international art star, he documented his drug- and alcohol-fuelled nights with the surrogate family he formed with friends and fellow artists Ryan McGinley, Dan Colen & Kunle Martins before his death by heroin overdose in a hotel room at the age of 27. Downtown was an abandoned wasteland that became ripe for artists to have their way, drawing the attention of the art world ready to cash in on it, High stakes, drugs, and the pressure to keep producing took its toll becoming a cautionary tale and forever changing the course of art history. Moments Like This Never Last is made by photographer / filmmaker Cheryl Dunn, of the doc Everybody Street previously. This initially premiered at last year's DOC NYC Festival. Utopia will debut Moments Like This Never Last in select US theaters (NY & LA) on August 20th, then on VOD starting September 3rd.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here