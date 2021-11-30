Ashanti J'Aria & Shomari Love in Passionate 'Maya & Her Lover' Trailer

"I'm not some lonely old cougar looking for some young stud to take care of…" 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a passionate indie romance titled Maya & Her Lover, the latest feature film made by filmmaker Nicole Sylvester (also the director of Minor Blues, Layla's Girl, and The Owner previously). This recently premiered at the 2021 American Black Film Festival, and it arrives on VOD starting this December. The mundane life of a 39 year old introvert is disrupted when she begins a steamy but contentious affair with a much younger Man. Kaseem has dark side that impedes his journey as he navigates his way as a Black Man in America, while Maya is stifled by memories of her overbearing father. Starring Ashanti J'Aria, Shomari Love, Faiven Feshazion, Al Thompson, and Hisham Tawfiq. It's nice to see something that goes against the expected & cliche "old guy, young girl" romance and instead gives us an empowering story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicole Sylvester's Maya & Her Lover, direct from YouTube:

Maya (Ashanti J'Aria), stifled by complicated memories of her overbearing father, begins a steamy sexual relationship with a much younger man whose dark side impedes his journey as he navigates his way as a Black Man in America. Maya & Her Lover is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nicole Sylvester, originally from Detroit, director of films Minor Blues, Layla's Girl, and The Owner previously. She has also worked as a production coordinator on many films. It's produced by Alisa Lomax and Trevite Willis. This initially premiered at the 2021 American Black Film Festival this year. 1019 Pictures will debut Sylvester's Maya & Her Lover in select US theaters + on VOD starting on December 7th, 2021. Curious?