MOVIE TRAILERS

Ashanti J'Aria & Shomari Love in Passionate 'Maya & Her Lover' Trailer

by
November 30, 2021
Source: YouTube

Maya & Her Lover Trailer

"I'm not some lonely old cougar looking for some young stud to take care of…" 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a passionate indie romance titled Maya & Her Lover, the latest feature film made by filmmaker Nicole Sylvester (also the director of Minor Blues, Layla's Girl, and The Owner previously). This recently premiered at the 2021 American Black Film Festival, and it arrives on VOD starting this December. The mundane life of a 39 year old introvert is disrupted when she begins a steamy but contentious affair with a much younger Man. Kaseem has dark side that impedes his journey as he navigates his way as a Black Man in America, while Maya is stifled by memories of her overbearing father. Starring Ashanti J'Aria, Shomari Love, Faiven Feshazion, Al Thompson, and Hisham Tawfiq. It's nice to see something that goes against the expected & cliche "old guy, young girl" romance and instead gives us an empowering story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicole Sylvester's Maya & Her Lover, direct from YouTube:

Maya & Her Lover Poster

Maya (Ashanti J'Aria), stifled by complicated memories of her overbearing father, begins a steamy sexual relationship with a much younger man whose dark side impedes his journey as he navigates his way as a Black Man in America. Maya & Her Lover is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nicole Sylvester, originally from Detroit, director of films Minor Blues, Layla's Girl, and The Owner previously. She has also worked as a production coordinator on many films. It's produced by Alisa Lomax and Trevite Willis. This initially premiered at the 2021 American Black Film Festival this year. 1019 Pictures will debut Sylvester's Maya & Her Lover in select US theaters + on VOD starting on December 7th, 2021. Curious?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here