Ashley Shelton Fights to Survive in Thriller 'Alice Fades Away' Trailer

"Go get my grandson, bring him home!" 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Alice Fades Away, set right after the end of World War II. The film is the feature directorial debut of Ryan Bliss and arrives on VOD in February. On the run, Alice takes refuge on her uncle’s farm, now home to WWII survivors. But when a ruthless and unpredictable man arrives searching for her son, the last link to the family dynasty, they must fight back to make it out alive. Bolstered by a star making performance from Ashley Shelton and strong supporting work from veteran actors William Sadler and Blanche Baker, the film is described as a "thrilling and timely tale of a woman driven to the edge and forced to fight back." These kind of stories are becoming a dime a dozen, and unfortunately this one just doesn't look that good. Shelton stars as Alice, joined by Paxton Singleton, Conor William Wright, plus Joanna Pickering.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Ryan Bliss' Alice Fades Away, direct from YouTube:

After a fatal incident, Alice takes refuge at her uncle’s farm, now home to WWII survivors suffering from PTSD. She is quickly taken in and nursed back to health. But when James Sullivan, the ruthless family patriarch, sends professional killer Holden to find Alice and take back her son Logan, the last link to the family dynasty, Alice and the residents must fight to survive the unpredictable and ruthless man as he leaves a trail of carnage. Alice Fades Away is a thrilling and timely tale of a woman driven to the edge and forced to fight back. Alice Fades Away is both written & directed by newcomer filmmaker Ryan Bliss, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. It's produced by Anthony Ambrosino and Ryan Bliss. 1091 Pictures will release Bliss' Alice Fades Away direct-to-VOD on February 16th this month.