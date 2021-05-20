Athena Strates & Tomasz Kot in Mysterious 'A Perfect Enemy' Trailer

"You think this is a game?" Brainstorm Media has released an official US trailer for a mysterious new film titled A Perfect Enemy, made by Catalonian filmmaker Kike Maíllo. This originally premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival in the fall, and arrives on VOD in the US starting this June. A successful architect meets a mysterious, chatty young woman at the airport, causing him to miss his flight. They strike up a conversation that grows stranger and more twisted until it turns deadly. It has a vibe that reminds me of something like Under the Skin meets Promising Young Woman. Starring Athena Strates, Tomasz Kot, and Marta Nieto. This looks like a much darker, more twisted revenge tale than PYW with strange reveals in the backstory. I'm intrigued to find out what's going on and what kind of tricks she's playing on this guy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kike Maíllo's A Perfect Enemy, direct from YouTube:

Successful architect Jeremiasz Angust is approached on his trip to the Paris Airport by a chatty girl called Texel Textor. She is a strange young woman who seems to be looking for captive victims whom she forces to listen to her strange stories. Jeremy loses the flight because of Texel and once they are installed in the lounge area, he will not be able to get rid of the annoying stranger. Although the meeting seems fortuitous, soon there be a turn that will transform the character of that encounter into something much more sinister and criminal. A Perfect Enemy is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Kike Maíllo, director of the films Eva, Tú y yo, and Toro previously. The screenplay is by Cristina Clemente, Kike Maíllo, Fernando Navarro, based on the novel by Amélie Nothomb. This originally premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year. Brainstorm Media will debut Maíllo's A Perfect Enemy in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 11th this summer.