Australian Romance 'Rhapsody of Love' Trailer Featuring Kathy Luu

"He kissed you because his heart told him to. It's about time you start listening to yours…" Quiver has unveiled an official trailer for an Australian indie romantic comedy titled Rhapsody of Love, the second film made by filmmaker Joy Hopwood. The film follows an events planner named Jess, played by Kathy Luu, and a photographer named Justin, played by Damien Sato, who can't deny the sparks between them despite one small hitch – the photographer's girlfriend. The main cast also includes Joy Hopwood, Lily Stewart, Khan Chittenden, and Benjamin Hanly. This reminds me of Daniel Radcliffe's What If, which is also about falling for someone already in a relationship, and navigating that tricky situation. Looks good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joy Hopwood's Rhapsody of Love, direct from YouTube:

Romance, work and life all collide when an events planner and wedding photographer meet and ignite sparks in this uplifting romantic comedy film. But there's one small hitch – the photographer's girlfriend. Rhapsody of Love is both written and directed by actor / writer / filmmaker Joy Hopwood, making her second feature film after The Script of Life previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Ana Tiwary and Joy Hopwood. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Dist. will debut Hopwood's Rhapsody of Love direct-to-VOD in the US starting October 22nd, 2021 coming soon this fall.