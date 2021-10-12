Ava DuVernary's Kaepernick Series 'Colin in Black & White' Full Trailer

"Since that day I was born, my passion, my love, was being a quarterback. But what you start out as is not necessarily what you become." Netflix has unveiled a full official trailer for the Ava DuVernary series Colin in Black & White, which recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month. This seems to be a follow-up to her award-winning dramatic series "When They See Us", which is one of the best true story series I've ever watched (seriously). Colin in Black & White is not necessarily a documentary, but it's a new Netflix docu-drama series developed by both Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, as a look back at Colin's time growing up. Similar to "When They See Us" in many ways, mixing reality with drama. This dramatic series explores his high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist. "A kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more." Starring Jaden Michael as a young Colin, with Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, and of course Colin Kaepernick as well. Damn this is a GREAT trailer, I'm more then interested. There's so much going on in here, but it's all about this: Trust your power.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for DuVernay & Kaepernick's Colin in Black & White on YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Ava DuVernay's Colin in Black & White here, for the first look again.

From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. Colin in Black & White features episodes directed by Robert Townsend & Sheldon Candis & Ava DuVernay & Kenny Leon & Angel Kristi Williams. Created by Colin Kaepernick and filmmaker Ava DuVernay (of "When They See Us" and the films I Will Follow, Middle of Nowhere, Selma, A Wrinkle in Time). Featuring writing by Teri Schaffer, Michael Starrbury, Raynelle Swilling, Josiah Johnson, Evan Ball, plus Natasha Trotter. Netflix will debut Colin Black & White streaming on Netflix starting October 29th, 2021 this fall.