Awesome Teaser Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

"I missed you, too!" Sony has surprisingly dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, now officially titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One. And yes, it's a two-parter! Chris Miller on Twitter: "It's true, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is Part One of two films. Me, Phil Lord, [the three directors], and an incredible crew are working on both films simultaneously!" In this sequel, an epic adventure will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Miles Morales across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Shameik Moore returns to voice Miles, and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen. Plus Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac (as "Spider-Man 2099" / Miguel O'Hara), but that's all they've named so far. This is a seriously AWESOME first look. Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best comic book movies ever made, and I am anxious this sequel won't be as good, but this is the kind of tease that makes me feel like they might just pull it off. I can't wait to see more.

First teaser for Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One, from YouTube:

Miles' story and the Spider-Verse web is expanding. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One is co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (storyboard artist / character designer on "G.I. Joe: Resolute" and "The Legend of Korra") & Kemp Powers (co-director of Pixar's Soul / staff writer on "Star Trek: Discovery") & Justin K. Thompson (visual development artist / designer in animation). The screenplay is written by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham; based on characters created by Stan Lee. Produced by Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. Sony will debut Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One in theaters exclusively starting on October 7th, 2022 in fall of next year. First impression? Thoughts?