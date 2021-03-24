Aya Cash & William Jackson Harper in Comedy 'We Broke Up' Trailer

"I actually like our life!" Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for We Broke Up, a cute new romantic comedy from filmmaker Jeff Rosenberg (Relative Obscurity, OJ: The Musical). This film is arriving in April this spring for all who wish to enjoy some sweet romcom charm. Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper co-star as Lori and Doug, a longtime couple break up just days before Lori's little sister Bea's wedding. In order to not disrupt the fun, the couple decides to pretend they're still together until the weekend is over. The film also co-stars Sarah Bolger, Tony Cavalero, Peri Gilpin, Kobi Libii, Azita Ghanizada, Zak Steiner, Larisa Oleynik, and Eduardo Franco. This looks cute, but it's not surprising they're going to have feelings for each other again by the end. Maybe not? Who knows. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Rosenberg's We Broke Up, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Lori and Doug (Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper), a longtime couple who break up just days before Lori's little sister Bea's (Sarah Bolger) wedding to Jayson (Tony Cavalero). In order to not disrupt the fun, the couple decides to pretend they're still together until the weekend is over. We Broke Up is directed by American filmmaker Jeff Rosenberg, a former associate / assistant director, and the director of the films Relative Obscurity and OJ: The Musical previously. The screenplay is co-written by Laura Jacqmin and Jeff Rosenberg. Produced by Mason Novick, Jeff Rosenberg, John Hermann, and Matt Ratner. Vertical Ent. will release Rosenberg's We Broke Up in select US theaters April 23rd, 2021 this spring. Who wants to watch?