Badass First Look at Marvel's 'Hit-Monkey' Animated Series on Hulu

"It's time to put an end to this monkey business." Hulu has revealed a first look teaser for a new animated series on Hulu called Hit-Monkey, another fairly unknown Marvel character getting his own show. It was initially conceived as part of a shared universe connecting to The Offenders, then it was decided it would be better as a stand-alone series. Hulu also recently debuted the M.O.D.O.K. animated series based on another obscure Marvel character. Marvel's Hit-Monkey series tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld. The voice cast includes Olivia Munn, George Takei, Ally Maki, and Nobi Nakanishi. This actually looks damn good - at first glance it seems like a mashup between John Wick and Archer, but with a hitman monkey. As wacky as this all seems, I'm quite curious to give it a watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Josh Gordon & Will Speck's Hit-Monkey series, from Hulu's YouTube:

Revenge can be sweet — and sometimes fuzzy. Based on the Marvel comic and cre­ated by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, this darkly comedic se­ries follows a Japanese snow macaque whose clan meets a stranded hitman, Bryce (Jason Sudeikis), and nurses him back to health. But when Bryce bites the dust, it's up to the titular simian (guided by Bryce's ghost) to follow in his assassin footsteps and seek vengeance. "He's a character who is violent and temper­ amental but also deeply wounded and innocent," Gordon explains. Marvel's Hit-Monkey is a new series developed by, executive produced by, and written by filmmakers Josh Gordon & Will Speck, both directors of the films Blades of Glory, The Switch, Office Christmas Party, and Distant previously. It's based on a character first created by writer Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajić in 2010. Hulu will debut Marvel's Hit-Monkey streaming on Hulu starting November 17th, 2021 this fall.