Badass Stop-Motion Film 'Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires' Trailer

"I work alone!" Animortal Studio has revealed an official UK trailer for a totally gnarly, crazy badass stop-motion action horror film called Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires, written & directed by animator Mike Mort. This originally premiered in 2018 at the Annecy Film Festival (where I first saw it) and at the Sitges Film Festival, but has never been released since then. Which is a shame because this film rocks! A full-on, R-rated, guts & gore, stop-motion 80s throwback. Set in 1986, the film follows a cop named "Chuck Steel", who must fight off forces of evil when a scourge of Trampires – a mutated hybrid of vampire and tramp – start to take over the city. The film's voice cast includes director Mike Mort as Chuck Steel, along with Jennifer Saunders, Paul Whitehouse, Dan Russell, Jonnie Fiori, and Samantha Coughlan. I've been waiting for this to get a release so I can rave about it and tell everyone to watch! It's only opening in the UK initially this fall, but hopefully not long after in the US. Keep an eye out for it! Don't miss this one.

Official trailer (+ posters) for Mike Mort's Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires, direct from YouTube:

It's not 1985 anymore…it's 1986, and Chuck Steel (voiced by Mike Mort) is 'the best God damn cop on the force’'. But even this maverick, renegade, loose cannon, lone wolf, cop on the edge, who doesn't play by the rules, has his work cut out when he discovers an evil is about to descend on the city of Los Angeles: the scourge of the Trampires – mutant hybrids of vampire and tramp. Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires is both written and directed by British animator / filmmaker Mike Mort, director of the feature film Gogs Ogof previously, as well as work on the "Shaun the Sheep" TV series and other TV projects, a few shorts, and other animation industry jobs. It's produced by Joseph D'Morais, Randhir Singh, Rupert Lywood, and Mike Mort. Made by Animortal Studio based in the UK. This initially premiered at the 2018 Annecy Film Festival, and it also played at Stiges that year. Animortal will debut Mort's Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires in select UK cinemas starting on October 29th, 2021 this fall. Finally! Hopefully coming to the US soon, too.