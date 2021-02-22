Bailee Madison in Christian Camp Love Story 'A Week Away' Trailer

"You didn't tell me this was church camp?!" Netflix has released an official trailer for A Week Away, a big summer camp musical teen love story film from music video director Roman White. Launching on Netflix in March, for those interested in something extra sweet and cheesy. Troubled teen Will Hawkins has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular, and a sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it. Of course he did. The film stars Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison as the lovers, plus Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, Iain Tucker, with David Koechner and Sherri Shepherd. Aside from the religious aspects, this looks like dance-able, magical, summer fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Roman White's A Week Away, direct from YouTube:

Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it. A Week Away is directed by American filmmaker Roman White, director of the film Summer Forever previously, plus a few shorts and tons of music videos. The screenplay is written by Alan Powell & Kali Bailey, from a story by Alan Powell & Kali Bailey and Gabriel Vasquez. Netflix will debut White's A Week Away streaming exclusively starting on March 26th, 2021 this fall. Want to watch?