Baize Buzan & Allison Torem in Trailer for SXSW Comedy 'Our Father'

"We are looking for Jerry." Fandor has debuted an official trailer for an indie dramedy feature called Our Father, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival playing in the main competition. Marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Bradley Grant Smith, the film is described as a "sardonic drama/dark comedy" about two estranged sisters attempting to bond while in search of their mysterious long-forgotten Uncle Jerry. Who may hold the key to their father's suicide and their family's unhappiness. One review says it's "an offbeat odyssey with outwardly small tangible stakes, but calamitous emotional ones…" The indie films stars Baize Buzan & Allison Torem as the two sisters, with Austin Pendleton, Tim Hopper, Guy Massey, Keith Kupferer, and Lance Baker. Not really sure if this one is worth a watch, but there's something strangely appealing about the awkward, tragic concept that got my attention. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bradley Grant Smith's Our Father, direct from YouTube:

Beta (Baize Buzan) and Zelda (Allison Torem) don't have much in common, but after their father's suicide the one thing holding them together is a shared desire to find their long-forgotten Uncle Jerry (Austin Pendleton), a "religious nut" who vanished thirty years ago. Finding several clues while clearing out his house, the two sisters go on a journey through Chicago to find him, and eventually find him, they do. A comedic odyssey in an intimate package, Our Father is an occasionally mournful look at how, in our desire to be taken care of, we sometimes forget to take care of each other. Our Father is both written and directed by actor / filmmaker Bradley Grant Smith, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year playing in competition. Fandor will debut Our Father streaming via Amazon Prime starting September 1st, 2021. Anyone interested in this?