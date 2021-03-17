Barbara Crampton is a Vampire in First Trailer for 'Jakob's Wife' Film

"That's odd – you've got new teeth coming in…" RLJE Films has released the first official trailer for an indie horror comedy called Jakob's Wife, the latest from producer-turned-filmmaker Travis Stevens (of Girl on the Third Floor most recently). This new vampire comedy stars horror regular Barbara Crampton as Mrs. Fedder, Jakob's wife. Anne, married to a small-town Minister, feels her life has been shrinking over the past 30 years. Encountering "The Master" brings her a whole new sense of power and an appetite to live bolder. However, the change comes with a heavy body count. The cast also includes Larry Fessenden, Bonnie Aarons, Nyisha Bell, Sarah Lind, Mark Kelly, and Robert Rusler. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this week, then will be available to watch on VOD in April for anyone who wants a taste of this bloody vampire comedy. It looks like Barbara Crampton is really having lots of fun with this delectable role.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Travis Stevens' Jakob's Wife, direct from YouTube:

Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with "The Master," she discovers bite marks on her neck, a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than ever. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted. Jakob's Wife is directed by genre producer / filmmaker Travis Stevens, directing his second feature film after Girl on the Third Floor previously, plus producing other genre hits (A Horrible Way to Die, Cheap Thrills, Mohawk). The screenplay is written by Kathy Charles, Mark Steensland, and Travis Stevens. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. RLJE Films will then release Stevens' Jakob's Wife in select theaters + on VOD starting April 16th this spring. Tasty?