Barry Pepper Clears His Name in Action Movie 'Trigger Point' Trailer

"Everyone breaks." Screen Media Films has released an official trailer for Trigger Point, a hitman action film from filmmaker Brad Turner, the director of Species III and tons of TV series over the last few decades. Nicolas Shaw is a retired U.S. special operative who becomes part of an elite "invisible" team that quietly takes out the worst villains around the world. After being blamed for the deaths of fellow team members and laying low for two years, Shaw now must clear his name and prevent the killing of a new generation of noble operatives. Will he able to save the day or will they finally catch up with him? Barry Pepper stars as Shaw, and the cast includes Colm Feore, Laura Vandervoort, Eve Harlow, Jayne Eastwood, and Karen Robinson. As much as I enjoy Barry Pepper, it doesn't look like there's anything interesting going on here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brad Turner's Trigger Point, direct from JoBlo's YouTube:

Nicolas Brazer (Barry Pepper) is a retired U.S. special operative who worked in the darkest shadows of the government, part of an elite “invisible” team that quietly took out some of the worst villains around the world. After being blamed for the exposure, and ultimately the assassination, of several members of his own team, Nicolas then disappeared into a life of solitude and indignity… Now, two years removed, he is reluctantly drawn back into this dangerous world - with both enemies and supposed friends coming after him - to not only clear his name, but to prevent the killing of a new generation of noble operatives. Trigger Point is directed by Canadian filmmaker Brad Turner, director of the film Goofballs previously, as well as lots of TV work including "Hawaii Five-0" and "Safehaven" recently. The script is from Michael Vickerman. Screen Media will debut Trigger Point in select theaters + on VOD starting April 23rd next month. Cool?