Basketball is Life on This Island - 'Alaskan Nets' Doc Teaser Trailer

"The last hope to save a community on the brink." A festival trailer has debuted for an indie documentary film titled Alaskan Nets, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Jeff Harasimowicz. In Alaska's last native reserve, two cousins lead their local basketball team to its first state championship in more than 30 years. It's about a basketball team from an island off the coast of Southeast Alaska of called Metlakatla (see Google Maps) aka "Met". Harasimowicz adds: "Places like Metlakatla are hard to find. Finding stories like theirs is even harder. Making this film has been the honor of my professional life. I could not be more excited to partner with [executive producer] Chris Pratt and share Metlakatla's story of hope with the world, and we are thrilled to begin that journey at" the upcoming Santa Barbara Film Festival. Which is where this film will be premiering this spring. For now, check out this early teaser trailer because it looks damn good.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Harasimowicz's doc Alaskan Nets, direct from YouTube:

Off the coast of Southeast Alaska lies an island – remote, largely hidden from the outside world and home to the Tsimshian natives of Alaska’s last remaining native reserve: Metlakatla. For more than a century, two sacred traditions have defined Metlakatla: fishing and basketball. Witness the improbable journey of cousins Danny Marsden and DJ King, fishermen and stars of the high school basketball team as they lead their team and town in search of their first state championship in more than thirty years – the only thing that will bring life back to a remote island that has been rocked by unimaginable tragedy. Alaskan Nets is directed by producer / filmmaker Jeff Harasimowicz, making his directorial debut after exec producing "Ultimate Rush" and producing the doc UnReal previously. This is world premiering at the Santa Barbara Film Festival this month. No other official release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Interested?