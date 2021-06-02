Becoming a Rock Star at 60 in 'I'm An Electric Lampshade' Doc Trailer

"Age is not the limitation that you think it is." Strike Media has released an official trailer for a funky UK documentary film called I'm An Electric Lampshade, which originally premiered at the Cinquest Film Festival earlier this year. A fun story about a 60-year-old wannabe rocker! I'm An Electric Lampshade is an offbeat, heart-warming portrait of the world's least likely rock star. This documentary-narrative hybrid tells the story of Doug McCorkle, a buttoned-up, mild-mannered corporate accountant. After retiring at age 60, Doug puts his marriage and life savings on the line to chase his wildest dream. Can he pull it off? Have you heard of him already? Following a successful US debut at Cinequest, the film will have its UK premiere this month at the Barnes Film Festival, followed by a screening at The Romford Film Festival. I honestly have no idea what's going on this trailer, tons of strange footage all over, but I admit I'm curious. Take a look below.

First official trailer (+ poster) for John Clayton Doyle's doc I'm An Electric Lampshade, from YouTube:

The film is a joyous, heart-warming and offbeat docu-narrative adventure starring Doug McCorkle, a buttoned-up, mild mannered corporate accountant who retires at age 60 to become the world's least likely rock star. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction as Doug puts his marriage, life savings and reputation on the line to chase his lifelong fantasy. An inspiring underdog story about finding your unique voice. I’m An Electric Lampshade is a rousing film that proves it's never too late to pursue your dreams. I'm An Electric Lampshade is directed by UK filmmaker John Clayton Doyle, making his first feature film. Produced by Doug McCorkle and Jacob Krupnick. This just premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival, and it next plays at the Barnes Film Festival in the UK. No official release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's down?