'Becoming Cousteau' Doc Trailer About the Iconic Environmentalist

"We are dealing with the fate of mankind." National Geographic + Story Syndicate have unveiled an official trailer for a documentary called Becoming Cousteau, the latest film from two-time Oscar nominee and two-time Emmy Winning director Liz Garbus (The Farm, Angola USA, What Happened, Miss Simone?). This will be premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this weekend before it opens in theaters in October. Explorer, inventor, filmmaker, legend, Becoming Cousteau, examines the life and legacy of one of the 20th century's most renowned environmentalists. Its focus will be on the inventor-explorer-filmmaker revolution, Capt. Jacques-Yves Cousteau, giving mankind the resources to explore the ocean with the Aqua Lung, calling attention to ocean pollution, and his longtime collaboration. The film also chronicles his personal life, the creation of The Cousteau Society and the crucial work they do, and his evolution into one of the most important environmental voices of the 20th century, whose words & images are more vital today than ever. I cannot wait to watch!! I've always wanted to learn the full story of Jacques Cousteau and his life.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Liz Garbus' doc Becoming Cousteau, direct from YouTube:

For this extraordinary and immersive documentary, Liz Garbus poured through 550 hours of archival material and never before seen footage to let Cousteau’s films, words and recollections tell his own story. Becoming Cousteau shines a spotlight on the man many of us grew up worshipping yet knew very little about. After prospecting for oil companies to support his globe-trotting adventuring, he had a late-in-life awakening and became the first great advocate for ocean preservation. He led a somewhat fractured family life, checkered with great loss, but he remained true to his one great love — the sea. Over 100 hours of audio journal entries, interviews and observations from collaborators and crew members add to this inside look at Cousteau. Becoming Cousteau is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Liz Garbus, director of many award-winning doc films including Different Moms, Girlhood, The Nazi Officer's Wife, Bobby Fischer Against the World, Love Marilyn, What Happened Miss Simone?, Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, and All In: The Fight for Democracy recently. This is premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. NatGeo will then release Becoming Cousteau in select US theaters starting October 22nd, 2021 this fall.