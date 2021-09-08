Before Tony, It Was Dickie - 'The Many Saints of Newark' Second Trailer

"I want to do whatever I can to help the family." Warner Bros / HBO Max has debuted a kick ass second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the highly-anticipated movie prequel based on David Chase’s award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." Both of the trailers released for this are fantastic, this one has the perfect song choice to get everyone smiling as this one plays out. "Legends aren't born. They're made." A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano, growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. The movie stars Michael Gandolfini as Tony, Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, along with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. And also William Ludwig as a younger Anthony Soprano. Even those who aren't already fans of the show might be interested in watching. I've got a feeling it's going to be a big hit this fall.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Taylor & Chase's The Many Saints of Newark, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for The Many Saints of Newark here, to see the first look again.

Young Anthony Soprano (William Ludwig) is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano. The Many Saints of Newark is directed by producer / filmmaker Alan Taylor, who won an Emmy for his directing work on "The Sopranos", and he also directed the films Palookaville, The Emperor's New Clothes, Kill the Poor, Thor: The Dark World, and Terminator Genisys previously. The screenplay is written by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. Produced by Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert. Warner Bros will release The Many Saints of Newark in theaters nationwide + on HBO Max starting October 1st this fall. Who's down?