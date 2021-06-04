Bella Thorne & Alyvia Lind in Intrusion Thriller 'Masquerade' Trailer

"Just – do your part, and I'll do mine…" Scream Factory has revealed an official trailer for an indie home invasion horror-thriller titled Masquerade, the latest from filmmaker Shane Dax Taylor. This seems like it should be going direct-to-DVD as there are just too many of these dull, derivative horror films these days. Masquerade follows 11-year-old Casey, who must survive the night after a group of intruders, led by Rose, break into her family's home to steal their priceless artwork. The stakes are high as the crew will stop at nothing to get what they want until a shocking twist ending. The cast features Alyvia Lind as Casey, Bella Thorne as Rose, plus Skyler Samuels, Mircea Monroe, Joana Metrass, Michael Proctor, & Austin Nichols. There's nothing to really say about this except that it looks especially unoriginal and very boring.

Here's the official trailer for Shane Dax Taylor's Masquerade, direct from Scream Factory's YouTube:

Eleven-year-old Casey (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is home alone — until a group of intruders, led by Rose (Bella Thorne), break in. Their plan is to steal her family's priceless collection of artwork, but their own reckless ambition is outmatched only by Rose's opportunism. Casey must struggle to survive as the stakes grow ever higher and the invaders show they're willing to stop at nothing to get what they want. Masquerade is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Shane Dax Taylor, director of the films The Grey, Bloodworth, and Isolation previously. Produced by Kenneth Burke, Steven Schneider, and Shane Dax Taylor. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Scream Factory will release Taylor's Masquerade in select theaters + on VOD starting July 30th, 2021 this summer. Anyone into this?