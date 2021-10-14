Ben Affleck & Tye Sheridan in Clooney's 'The Tender Bar' Film Trailer

"In life, you gotta have 'it'. You don't have it, you'll never get it. And I say… you got 'it.'" Amazon Studios has unveiled the official trailer for The Tender Bar, the latest feature film directed by Academy Award winner George Clooney. This recently premiered at the London Film Festival to some great reviews, and has been set for release starting in December, just in time to catch awards season buzz this fall. It's about a boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar. Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning author J.R. Moehringer's memoir "The Tender Bar". Tye Sheridan stars as J.R., a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky & demonstrative father figures. Ben Affleck also stars as Charlie, joined by Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Max Casella, and Max Martini. This looks so wholesome and uplifting, a good story about growing up and trying to figure yourself out even without a real father around.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for George Clooney's The Tender Bar, direct from YouTube:

The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities initially denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) — J.R. soon begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams — with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is directed by Oscar-winning American actor / filmmaker George Clooney, director of the movies Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men, Suburbicon, and The Midnight Sky most recently. The screenplay is written by William Monahan, based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer. This recently premiered at the 2021 London Film Festival. Amazon will release Clooney's The Tender Bar in select US theaters on December 17th, 2021, then streaming on Prime Video starting January 17th, 2022. Who's interested?