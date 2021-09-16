MOVIE TRAILERS

Ben Platt in Final Trailer for Big Screen Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

by
September 16, 2021
"A lot of people feel like us… people that you wouldn't think." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony-award winning musical that was a major success on Broadway, after first premiering in 2015. After a successful premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival with mostly positive reviews, they're giving this one final push before it hits theaters. The story follows an anxious, isolated high school senior aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the "social media age" following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt returns from the original stage musical to star as Evan Hansen, joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes. Featuring all the Grammy winning songs from the stage show: the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," and "Words Fail." This looks like a very emotional, uplifting story about loneliness.

Here's the second & final trailer (+ poster) for Marc Platt's Dear Evan Hansen, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Marc Platt's Dear Evan Hansen here, to view the first look again.

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway musical phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. A high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Dear Evan Hansen is directed by American filmmaker Stephen Chbosky, director of the films The Four Corners of Nowhere, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Wonder previously. The screenplay is by Steven Levenson, featuring music & lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul; based on the stage musical by Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul. Produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel. Universal will release Dear Evan Hansen in theaters worldwide starting on September 24th, 2021 this fall. Look good?

