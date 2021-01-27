Benedict Cumberbatch in First Trailer for 'The Courier' FKA 'Ironbark'

"We are only two people, but this is how things change…" Lionsgate + Roadside Attractions have finally unveiled an official trailer for a film titled The Courier, which is now scheduled to open in US theaters in March 2021 after being delayed from release last year. This originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival under the title Ironbark, and was one of my favorite films of the fest. The true story spy thriller is about an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne, who is recruited by MI6 during the Cold War, to travel to Russia and obtain top secret nuclear intelligence delivered by another Soviet officer. The two strike up a friendship over their years working together, and it's more than just a spy film it's a film about how similar we all are, even as "enemies". Benedict Cumberbatch co-stars with Merab Ninidze, and a cast including Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, James Schofield, and plenty of others. I have been thinking about this film often for a year since I first saw it at Sundance, and I am so happy to recommend it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dominic Cooke's The Courier, direct from YouTube:

The Courier is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK's MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial top secret intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. The Courier, formerly known as Ironbark, is directed by award-winning British theater director / filmmaker Dominic Cooke, director of the film On Chesil Beach previously, as well as lots of stage shows and more. The screenplay is written by Tom O'Connor, based on a true story. This originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival (read our review), and it also played at the Zurich Film Festival. Lionsgate & Roadside will release Cooke's The Courier in US theaters starting on March 19th, 2021 coming up soon. First impression? Who's interested?