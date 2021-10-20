Beverly Glenn-Copeland's Story in 'Keyboard Fantasies' Doc Trailer

"This film, this artist, this music, this story: all rare gems." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for Keyboard Fantasies, a compelling documentary about a musician not many people have heard of. As a sci-fi obsessed woman living in isolation, Beverly Glenn-Copeland self-released "Keyboard Fantasies" in 1986. Recorded in an Atari-powered home studio, the cassette had 7 tracks of a "folk-electronica hybrid." Three decades later the musician - now Glenn Copeland - began to receive messages from around the world, thanking him for the music they'd just discovered. Courtesy of a rare-record collector in Japan, a reissue of Keyboard Fantasies and subsequent plays by Four Tet, Caribou and more, the music had finally found its audience two generations down the line. The film "sees the protagonist commit his life and music to screen for the first time - an intimate coming of age story spinning pain and the suffering of prejudice into rhythm, hope and joy." Don't know much about this, but it sounds great! Another intriguing discovery - check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Posy Dixon's doc Keyboard Fantasies, direct from YouTube:

Keyboard Fantasies tells the story of Beverly Glenn-Copeland, a black transgender septuagenarian (and musical genius) who finally finds his place in the world. When Glenn receives an unexpected email in 2016 from a record collector in Japan enquiring about copies of his 1986 self-release on cassette, Keyboard Fantasies, everything changes. Now signed to a major indie label, and sharing a timely message with the world, Glenn's emergence from obscurity transpires as an intimate coming of age story that spins the pain and suffering of prejudice into rhythm, hope and joy. Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story is directed by the London-based filmmaker Posy Dixon, making her feature directorial debut after directing the TV doc Doctor Who: Earth Conquest - The World Tour previously. This initially premiered at the 2019 Doc 'n Roll Film Festival a few years back. Greenwich Ent. will debut Keyboard Fantasies in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 29th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website.