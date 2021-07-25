Billie Piper Stars In & Directs Offbeat RomCom 'Rare Beasts' Trailer

"A post-Fleabag-era tale of dysfunctional relationships." Give it a whirl! Brainstorm Media has released the official US trailer for an indie offbeat romantic comedy called Rare Beasts, marking the feature directorial debut of talented English actress Billie Piper. This premiered in 2019 at the Venice Film Festival and is only now getting an official release in both the UK and US this summer. It's described as an "anti rom-com" film about Mandy, a career-driven single mother, who falls in love with the charming, traditionalist Pete. Billie Piper stars as Mandy, with Leo Bill as Peter, plus Kerry Fox, Toby Woolf, David Thewlis, and Lily James. This certainly does look offbeat and unique, for sure. I'm still curious to check it out - worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Billie Piper's Rare Beasts, direct from YouTube:

Mandy (Billie Piper) a nihilistic young writer and mother who, while navigating her dysfunctional family and misogynistic workplace, falls for Pete (Leo Bill), a charming traditionalist searching for "restored" male identity. Rare Beasts is both written and directed by English actress / filmmaker Billie Piper, making her feature directorial debut with this project; she also co-created the "I Hate Suzie" comedy series for Sky. Produced by Vaughan Sivell. This originally premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, and it also played at the London Film Festival that year. The film already released in the UK earlier this year. Brainstorm Media will debut Piper's Rare Beasts in select US theaters + on VOD starting on August 20th, 2021 this summer.