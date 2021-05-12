Billy Heads Back to Crime to Save His Mom in 'Death in Texas' Trailer

"Where is my money? You're not gonna get far… ’cause I will hunt you down." Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for Death in Texas, a new crime thriller from filmmaker Scott Windhauser. This hasn't premiered at any fests, and will drop on VOD this June. Recently released from prison, Billy Walker will do whatever it takes to save the only person who has stuck by him, his mother Grace, who desperately needs a liver transplant and she is all out of options. Ronnie Gene Blevins stars as Billy, who realizes "he must break a few more laws in order to get his mother to the top of the transplant list in order to save her life." Ha! That's true love. The excellent cast includes Lara Flynn Boyle, Bruce Dern (who seems to be having a blast playing the kingpin), Stephen Lang, John Ashton, and William Shockley. This looks a bit better than average, a gritty Texas crime thriller with some wicked characters within. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Windhauser's Death in Texas, direct from YouTube:

Billy Walker (Ronnie Gene Blevins) is finally released from prison after serving a seven-year sentence for manslaughter, only to find out that the only person who stuck by him during the entire ordeal, his mother (Lara Flynn Boyle), is now dying of liver failure. After visiting her doctor, Billy learns that he must break a few more laws in order to get his mother to the top of the transplant list in order to save her life. Death in Texas is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Scott Windhauser, director of the films Dead Trigger and Cops & Robbers previously. It's produced by Brandon Menchen, Tony Adler, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and Andrew Godbold. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Death in Texas direct-to-VOD starting on June 4th this summer. Who's interested?